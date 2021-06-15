JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 137,392 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 909,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,392 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 4.29% of ICU Medical worth $186,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 0.5% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 124,633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,605,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,743,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,145,000 after purchasing an additional 82,394 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the first quarter worth about $401,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 455.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 28,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICU Medical stock opened at $205.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.72. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 0.59. ICU Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.57 and a fifty-two week high of $227.07.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $318.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George A. Lopez sold 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.83, for a total value of $2,089,266.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 240,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,223,516.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $196,708.13. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,405 shares in the company, valued at $481,264.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,468 shares of company stock worth $14,015,329. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ICUI. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

