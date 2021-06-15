JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 33,064 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 877,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,064 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 3.33% of Saia worth $202,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAIA. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Stephens upgraded shares of Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price target (down previously from $208.00) on shares of Saia in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Saia from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $209.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $230.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.26. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $249.30.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.85 million. Saia had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

