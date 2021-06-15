JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 47,379 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 511,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,379 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.12% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $180,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,270,000. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 27,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,183,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 1,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.48, for a total transaction of $439,672.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 324,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,676,838.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.48, for a total transaction of $664,860.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,683,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,373 shares of company stock valued at $37,189,369. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $351.79 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.57 and a twelve month high of $406.75. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $349.24.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.90.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

