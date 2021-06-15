JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 5,330 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,101,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.81% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $188,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,970,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,382 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,014,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,359,000 after purchasing an additional 602,247 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $89,203,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 832.6% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 510,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,301,000 after purchasing an additional 455,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $61,131,000. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total transaction of $818,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,726 shares in the company, valued at $6,505,132.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.97, for a total transaction of $715,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,754 shares in the company, valued at $20,358,553.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,824 shares of company stock worth $2,145,101 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BFAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.63.

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $147.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.47 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.32. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.86 and a 52 week high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $390.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.