JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 87,157 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 670,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,157 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.74% of Kansas City Southern worth $176,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KSU. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $231.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $286.00 price target (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lowered Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.07.

NYSE KSU opened at $292.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.41. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $140.01 and a one year high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

