JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,736,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,111 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.44% of Lincoln National worth $170,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,993,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,386,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,736,000 after buying an additional 471,016 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 602.8% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 448,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,559,000 after buying an additional 384,603 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 971,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,856,000 after buying an additional 272,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 866,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,951,000 after buying an additional 258,461 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $66.26 on Tuesday. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $71.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.88.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.75%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LNC. B. Riley raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

