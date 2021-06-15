JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 725,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302,082 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.24% of Molina Healthcare worth $169,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 395.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total value of $824,663.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,020 shares in the company, valued at $8,004,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total value of $795,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,451,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,746 shares of company stock worth $2,024,987 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

MOH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.31.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $243.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $252.39. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $151.40 and a one year high of $273.01.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

