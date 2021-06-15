JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 89.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,513,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,729,196 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.69% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $189,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,377,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,808,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,808 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,570,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,221,698,000 after purchasing an additional 527,334 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,718,000 after buying an additional 639,433 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,393,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,128,000 after purchasing an additional 168,588 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,815,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,388,000 after buying an additional 154,907 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $127.60 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $121.51 and a 1-year high of $128.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.02.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

