JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 68.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,977,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,254,668 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.41% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $183,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $94.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.96. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $92.42 and a 1-year high of $97.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.