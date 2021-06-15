JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 972,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 66,612 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.53% of Landstar System worth $160,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 3.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $159.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.51 and a 52-week high of $182.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 5.08%. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 15.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $145.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Stephens downgraded Landstar System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. Landstar System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.20.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.