JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 58.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,264,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,165,441 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.69% of Ball worth $191,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Ball by 358.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BLL shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Longbow Research began coverage on Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ball in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.63.

In related news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $81.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.25 and a fifty-two week high of $102.76. The firm has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.84.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 32.35%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.20%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

