JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,139,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,180 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.89% of iRhythm Technologies worth $158,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IRTC shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $170.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Truist lowered their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $63.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.36. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.64 and a 1 year high of $286.19.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $74.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.35 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.