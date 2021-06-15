JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 204.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,755,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,878,071 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.84% of Baker Hughes worth $189,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 1,111.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKR opened at $24.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.05. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 647.75 and a beta of 1.77.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 122.03%.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $971,133,622.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $185,657.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,047.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,704,258 shares of company stock worth $971,551,814. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKR. Barclays raised Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.69.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

