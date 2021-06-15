JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 400.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,490,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,192,584 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.74% of Avalara worth $198,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Avalara by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 427.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalara alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVLR shares. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.31.

In other news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 13,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.57, for a total transaction of $1,788,247.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,134 shares in the company, valued at $10,807,330.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total value of $4,225,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 634,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,371,444.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,356 shares of company stock worth $15,344,401. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avalara stock opened at $140.13 on Tuesday. Avalara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.45 and a twelve month high of $185.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of -186.84 and a beta of 0.70.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.