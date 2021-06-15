JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,231,284 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 123,052 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.34% of Bank of Montreal worth $198,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 22.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 23.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BMO shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$128.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.07.

BMO stock opened at $104.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $51.43 and a 12 month high of $106.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.99.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.95. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.8782 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.12%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

