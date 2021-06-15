JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stake in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 87.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,481,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,091,448 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.41% of Duck Creek Technologies worth $202,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 27,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

In related news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $1,128,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 551,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,875,881.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $222,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 231,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,328,644.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,115 shares of company stock valued at $7,329,419 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DCT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.27.

NASDAQ DCT opened at $40.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -369.64. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.91 and a 1-year high of $59.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.26.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $62.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.23 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.