JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,264,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219,842 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.94% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $167,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 61.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 158,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,111,000 after purchasing an additional 60,059 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,707,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,912,000 after buying an additional 224,925 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 41,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 90,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after buying an additional 22,370 shares in the last quarter.

SCHO opened at $51.30 on Tuesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $51.24 and a 12-month high of $51.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.30.

