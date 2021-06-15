JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $163.78 Million Stock Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,134,754 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,096 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.67% of Aspen Technology worth $163,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Aspen Technology by 30.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AZPN. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.83.

In other Aspen Technology news, EVP John Hague sold 552 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.15, for a total transaction of $84,538.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,021,190.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 8,966 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $1,253,984.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,773.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 58,098 shares of company stock worth $8,052,793 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AZPN stock opened at $139.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.42. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.55 and a 12 month high of $162.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.25.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.37 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.30% and a return on equity of 55.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

