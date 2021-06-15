JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $165.05 Million Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 717,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78,326 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.32% of AON worth $165,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AON. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AON by 318.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AON during the first quarter worth about $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

Shares of AON opened at $250.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $246.34. Aon plc has a one year low of $177.21 and a one year high of $260.97. The company has a market cap of $56.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. AON’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.40.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.