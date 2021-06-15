JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $180.97 Million Stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,251,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 268,176 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 4.65% of Murphy USA worth $180,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,619,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 15,804 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

NYSE MUSA opened at $137.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.31. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $106.27 and a one year high of $159.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.18. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. Murphy USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.65%.

In related news, SVP John A. Moore sold 1,316 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $184,055.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,621.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.