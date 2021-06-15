JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $181.68 Million Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,003,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 47,038 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.82% of Equifax worth $181,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Equifax by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,165,465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,479,008,000 after buying an additional 358,703 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Equifax by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,050,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $973,908,000 after buying an additional 1,729,582 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Equifax by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,054,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $589,086,000 after buying an additional 308,570 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equifax by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,590,014 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $287,999,000 after buying an additional 55,273 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equifax by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,048,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $202,227,000 after buying an additional 75,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EFX shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Equifax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.29.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $228.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 47.19, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.98 and a 52 week high of $242.13.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total value of $2,185,441.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

