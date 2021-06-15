JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $186.02 Million Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 38.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,717,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,694,519 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.63% of Otis Worldwide worth $186,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OTIS. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $387,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,229,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,069,000 after acquiring an additional 867,666 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 33,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $80.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.30. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $81.56. The company has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 0.88.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

In other news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OTIS shares. HSBC upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.25.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

