JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $195.01 Million Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,413,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 31,502 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 5.70% of Copa worth $195,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Copa by 155.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,416,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,421,000 after purchasing an additional 863,156 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 42,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 56,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after buying an additional 24,691 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prince Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,795,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CPA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Copa in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC downgraded shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Shares of CPA stock opened at $77.20 on Tuesday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12-month low of $40.15 and a 12-month high of $94.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.03). Copa had a negative net margin of 200.30% and a negative return on equity of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $185.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.93 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

