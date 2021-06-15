JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $203.62 Million Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,634,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316,481 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 3.04% of Planet Fitness worth $203,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Planet Fitness by 1,280.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the first quarter worth $109,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLNT. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.08.

In related news, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $35,617.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,774.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 738 shares of company stock valued at $59,427. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PLNT opened at $75.83 on Tuesday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.42 and a 12-month high of $90.34. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.54.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

