JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,713,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,733 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.19% of Genuine Parts worth $198,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

GPC opened at $127.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.41. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $82.06 and a twelve month high of $135.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 27.80% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

In other news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $330,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,791.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GPC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.50.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.