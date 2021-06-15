JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,115,261 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,497 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.23% of Masco worth $186,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Masco by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 127,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,084,000 after acquiring an additional 9,372 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Masco by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 441,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,030,000 after acquiring an additional 57,476 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Masco by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 18,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Masco by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 127,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $58.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.83. Masco Co. has a one year low of $44.44 and a one year high of $68.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.40.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 361.42%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.13%.

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $2,089,640.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,851,370.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 344,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,654,116.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,570 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.59.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

