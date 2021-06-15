JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 223.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,328,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,609,045 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 3.06% of The Timken worth $188,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Timken by 262,539.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 908,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,300,000 after acquiring an additional 908,388 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Timken during the fourth quarter valued at $63,173,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Timken by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,322,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,320,000 after purchasing an additional 513,687 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Timken by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,026,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,137,000 after acquiring an additional 478,718 shares during the period. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Timken in the fourth quarter valued at $19,340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $200,606.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,635.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 37,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total value of $3,348,009.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 344,138 shares in the company, valued at $30,614,516.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,693 shares of company stock worth $15,569,086 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TKR. KeyCorp boosted their price target on The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lowered The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of TKR opened at $82.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $92.39.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.09 million. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

