JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Position in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,398,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,548,793 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 5.08% of Outfront Media worth $161,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Outfront Media in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Outfront Media in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on OUT. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

NYSE:OUT opened at $24.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.51. Outfront Media Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $25.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $259.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

