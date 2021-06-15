JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,440,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 925,022 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.1% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.50% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $6,896,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 980,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,291,000 after acquiring an additional 82,700 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 424.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,191,000 after purchasing an additional 96,721 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 354,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $3,915,000. Finally, South State CORP. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $154.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,683,834. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $90.78 and a one year high of $167.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.36. The company has a market cap of $468.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

Several brokerages recently commented on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.79.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $1,968,792.30. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

