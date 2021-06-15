JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 211,235 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 10,683,834 shares.The stock last traded at $155.66 and had previously closed at $157.57.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.79.

The firm has a market capitalization of $468.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $1,049,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 12,376 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 282,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

