JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,085 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.7% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $1,049,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 12,376 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 282,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,859,000 after acquiring an additional 6,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.46. The stock had a trading volume of 839,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,683,834. The stock has a market cap of $467.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $90.78 and a 1-year high of $167.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.79.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

