JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,565,137 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,805 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.46% of Woodward worth $188,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Woodward alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $121.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.73. Woodward, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.22 and a 52 week high of $130.75.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. Woodward had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $581.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.41%.

In other Woodward news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total value of $378,030.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,506 shares in the company, valued at $819,821.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Donovan sold 5,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $700,059.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,383 shares of company stock worth $2,359,089. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist upped their price target on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.57.

Woodward Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.