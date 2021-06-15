JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,559,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,113 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.99% of TCF Financial worth $211,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TCF. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in TCF Financial by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 388,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,399,000 after purchasing an additional 30,296 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in TCF Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in TCF Financial by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 53,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 11,384 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in TCF Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,816,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in TCF Financial by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 991,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,719,000 after purchasing an additional 181,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Thomas C. Shafer sold 66,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $3,091,289.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,260,460.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $184,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,802.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

Shares of TCF opened at $45.18 on Tuesday. TCF Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $21.81 and a 52 week high of $50.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.56.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $513.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.38 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 13.45%. Equities research analysts expect that TCF Financial Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

