Juggernaut Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.55 Million (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One Juggernaut coin can currently be bought for about $1.14 or 0.00002827 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Juggernaut has a total market capitalization of $45.29 million and approximately $3.55 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00062610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00022243 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.62 or 0.00777034 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00084598 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,185.27 or 0.07866837 BTC.

Juggernaut Profile

Juggernaut (JGN) is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi . The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Juggernaut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

