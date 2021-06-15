JulSwap (JULD) 24-Hour Volume Hits $830,121.00

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One JulSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0498 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, JulSwap has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. JulSwap has a market capitalization of $22.85 million and $830,121.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00060414 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.57 or 0.00150938 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.81 or 0.00181452 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $391.37 or 0.00975313 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,110.58 or 0.99957211 BTC.

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 459,215,706 coins. JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

