JUST (JST) Market Capitalization Hits $139.70 Million

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 15th. JUST has a total market cap of $139.70 million and approximately $32.37 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, JUST has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. One JUST coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0618 or 0.00000154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get JUST alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00059666 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.26 or 0.00150147 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.55 or 0.00180750 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $391.80 or 0.00976197 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,146.32 or 1.00026199 BTC.

About JUST

JUST’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUST’s official website is just.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.