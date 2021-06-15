Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $92 million-94 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Karat Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Karat Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Karat Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Karat Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Karat Packaging in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Karat Packaging presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.33.

NASDAQ:KRT traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,091. Karat Packaging has a 1-year low of $15.56 and a 1-year high of $21.23.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $75.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Karat Packaging will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

About Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

