KARMA (KARMA) Price Hits $0.0118 on Exchanges

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. KARMA has a total market capitalization of $64.59 million and $1,268.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KARMA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, KARMA has traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006709 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000096 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00114035 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

