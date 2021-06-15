KE (NYSE:BEKE) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

KE (NYSE:BEKE) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.40 billion-3.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.53 billion.

A number of brokerages have commented on BEKE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on KE in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on KE in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded KE from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded KE from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, 86 Research upgraded KE from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. KE currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.96.

Get KE alerts:

Shares of BEKE stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $47.66. 3,961,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,300,967. KE has a 52 week low of $31.79 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The company has a market cap of $42.69 billion and a PE ratio of 317.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.16.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.96 billion. KE’s quarterly revenue was up 190.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that KE will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.