Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.390-1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21 billion-1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KEYS. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $149.82.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,197,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,473. Keysight Technologies has a 12-month low of $90.62 and a 12-month high of $155.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.60. The firm has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,217,681.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $229,155.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,596 shares of company stock worth $1,399,725. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.