Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Sells 994 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,558 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 2.7% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $259.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $184.01 and a 52-week high of $263.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $251.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.70.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

