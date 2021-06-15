KickToken (KICK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.84 Million

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded 20% higher against the dollar. KickToken has a total market cap of $38.47 million and approximately $2.84 million worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickToken coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00061926 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00022262 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $310.72 or 0.00777047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00084440 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,145.52 or 0.07866430 BTC.

About KickToken

KickToken (KICK) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,251,233,467,898 coins and its circulating supply is 125,972,723,264 coins. KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com . KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

