Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.73.

KRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kilroy Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 9.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KRC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.86. Kilroy Realty has a 52-week low of $45.28 and a 52-week high of $73.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.85.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $235.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.10 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 70.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.91%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.