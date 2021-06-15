Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) will report $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Kimbell Royalty Partners posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 165.26% and a positive return on equity of 3.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

Shares of KRP opened at $12.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $785.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.10. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $13.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.68%.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $41,479.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,653.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRP. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 23,467 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 246.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,853 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 100,853 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 71,894 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,555 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 138,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares during the period. 23.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of February 26, 2021, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 13 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

