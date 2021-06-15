Kind Ads Token Market Cap Reaches $164,223.11 (KIND)

Kind Ads Token (CURRENCY:KIND) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One Kind Ads Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kind Ads Token has a total market cap of $164,223.11 and $1.00 worth of Kind Ads Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kind Ads Token has traded up 3.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00062118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004100 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002493 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00022211 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.13 or 0.00780331 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.79 or 0.00084215 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00043121 BTC.

Kind Ads Token Coin Profile

KIND is a coin. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Kind Ads Token’s total supply is 61,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,246,693 coins. Kind Ads Token’s official Twitter account is @KindAdsNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kind Ads Token’s official website is kindads.io . The Reddit community for Kind Ads Token is /r/KindAds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Leadchain Foundation is launching the Kind Ads Protocol, an Ethereum-based trust protocol that improves how publishers and advertisers engage online. KIND is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Kind Ads ecosystem. “

