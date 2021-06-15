Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by Relative Value Partners Group LLC

Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 116.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,028 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMI. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth $15,734,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 279.9% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.53.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMI traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.98. 178,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,006,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.14. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $19.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.78.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

