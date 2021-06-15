Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on KMI. TheStreet upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.53.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.03. 14,590,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,622,262. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Kinder Morgan has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $19.29. The firm has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.14.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at $813,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.9% in the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 68,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.