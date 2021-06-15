King DAG (KDAG) Price Reaches $0.45 on Exchanges

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One King DAG coin can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. King DAG has a market capitalization of $24.57 million and $11,332.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, King DAG has traded 58.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00061926 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00022262 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $310.72 or 0.00777047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00084440 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,145.52 or 0.07866430 BTC.

About King DAG

King DAG (CRYPTO:KDAG) is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. King DAG’s official website is kdag.io . King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

King DAG Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using US dollars.

