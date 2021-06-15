Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $325.10 million-340.36 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $372.26 million.

KC traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $34.47. 1,586,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,617,373. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.03. Kingsoft Cloud has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $74.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.55.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.78). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on KC shares. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.00.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

