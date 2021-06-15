Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Shares Purchased by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $11,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. 47.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kirkland Lake Gold stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,739. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.71. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.72 and a 12 month high of $57.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.41.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is presently 12.90%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities raised Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kirkland Lake Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.56.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

